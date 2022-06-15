Did you see Garth Brooks That Summer? Now you can

Texas may be in a drought, but there's no doubt the thunder will roll when Garth Brooks makes his way back to the Lone Star State in July and August.

While he won't be visiting his Corpus Christi, or his other Friends in Low Places, the country-music megastar will appear farther north at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 30, and at NRG Stadium on Aug. 6 — his first Houston appearance in seven years.

Tickets shall not be free, however: Arlington show tickets go on sale Friday, while tickets to get in on The Dance in Houston go on sale June 24.

So bring enough money for Two Piña Coladas, because he Ain't Going Down (Til The Sun Comes Up.)

The Houston stop will be the last in his current North American Tour.