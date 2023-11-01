Dia De Los Muertos alters and more traditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alters are a part of the Dia de los Muertos tradition observed by several Coastal Bend families as they honor their lost loved ones.

"There's so much on this alter. Candles, sugar skulls, food, and beverages,” Melissa Hernandez said.

Hernandez grew up in South Texas. Here she learned about the significance of Dia de los Muertos and all that goes into it.

"I would say an ofrenda is an offering. What you're offering to the dead. An alter is in memory of the passing of a loved one,” Hernandez said.

Alters all look different because they’re customized by each family. Arturo Lima at the Instituto de Cultura Hispana explains.

"So, it begins with making the alter. The alter is made by each family and it's supposed to have 5 levels,” Lima said.

Lima said it also includes pictures of the deceased and a candle to light the way to the land of the living.

"My mom will always put out a glass of water. She says the children arrive first on the first day and then the other deceased come the next day at noon and that's when she brings out the food,” Lima said.

All these details help to remember one’s roots and those who paved the way before. Bringing comfort to those who believe in the customs of this long-time tradition.