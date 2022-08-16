Dia De Los Hooks weekend returns with major giveaways

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks and Frisco RoughRiders square off for the third time this season and for the first time at Whataburger Field beginning on August 16 through August 21.

"The homestand includes Bark in the Park presented by the City of Corpus Christi Water Department, Bud Light Friday Fireworks, a Dia De Los Hooks tumbler giveaway, a Dia De Los Hooks jersey giveaway, and Paint Your Own Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway," said Hooks staff.

Hooks players and coaches will sport specialty jerseys and hats this weekend. Limited edition Dia merchandise is also available at Hook, Line and Sinker or online here.

Students, Kinder through 12th grade can still earn a free ticket (excludes Premium Reserved) during August by showing a 2021-22 report card with an A at the box office.

Organizers say Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation is this week's Share2Care 50/50 Raffle beneficiary. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay:

Tuesday, August 16 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

*Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40) *Conviva Silver Sluggers Night

*WellMed Baseball Bingo + Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 17 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

*Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits * Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

* Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 18 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

*Bark in the Park: Cheer on the Hooks with your furry friend from our designated dog day areas: outfield berms, Section 110 & Section 128. Presented by City of Corpus Christi Water Department. ++ Please note, one dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket. Proof of rabies vaccination required. Dogs are not allowed near food and beverage areas.*Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos, and $1 16-oz sodas

*Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, August 19 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

*Bud Light Friday Fireworks*First 2,000 fans receive a Dia De Los Hooks Tumbler, presented by AutoNation

Saturday, August 20 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

*First 2,000 fans receive a Dia De Los Hooks Jersey, presented by CITGO*Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 21 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)

*First 2,000 fans receive a Paint Your Own Sugar Skull Bobblehead, presented by RBFCU*H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

*Mrs Baird’s Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel spins

*Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo