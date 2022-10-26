Developers say future Portland Target site part of new $100M 'Portland Town Center'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Turns out the latest news about a new Target being built in the Portland area isn't the only development on its way to the area.

According to a press release from McLeod Cobb Investments, the Target store will be the anchor for a $100 million development project called the Portland Town Center, slated to break ground in November.

"The project would not have happened without the full support of the city," Meredith McLeod-Cobb said in the release.

She is working in partnership with her husband, Michael, to develop the Portland Town Center, their first such solo endeavor. They previously worked on the redevelopment of the old Kmart area at 1400 Wildcat Dr., which now has a Chick-Fil-A, Autozone and Freddy's Frozen Custard.

The release states the project has been in the works for six years, and comes with $12.8 million in tax incentives from the City of Portland.

COURTESY PHOTO

The Portland Town Center will be a 200,000 square-foot commercial space, with "300 multifamily units on North Shore Corpus Christi Bay."

It will be located on a 45-acre site at the intersection of U.S. Hwy-181 and Broadway Boulevard, about three miles from the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Portland Town Center's general contractor is Arch-Con Corp., the release states. The development team also includes the Houston offices of Osborn & Vane Architects Inc. and Terra Associates Inc. Plains Capital Bank provided financing, with Debbie McLeod of McLeod Family Investments LLC as the key equity partner.

McLeod Cobb anticipates openings will begin in late 2023 and continue throughout 2024. The firm is accepting proposals from multifamily developers for the residential phase of the development, the release states.

"Restaurant and retail sales far exceed what they should be based on Portland's population," Michael McLeod-Cobb said in the release. "Portland Town Center will bring much-needed dining and shopping options, which city officials recognized when they incentivized our project."

