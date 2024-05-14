Devary Durrill Foundation unveils plans for the highly anticipated S.E.A. Walk project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend residents got a first glance at the upcoming plan for the waterfront area near the American Bank Center.

The Devary Durrill Foundation proudly announced the unveiling of the renderings for the highly anticipated S.E.A. Walk project, which will extend from the Barge Dock in front of the American Bank Center, wrap around the Art Museum of South Texas, and continue to the Ortiz Center.

"The S.E.A. Walk will offer residents and visitors seamless access to the waterfront, providing ample space for walking, jogging, picnicking, and other outdoor activities. With picturesque views of the bay and ship channel, the project promises to become a beloved destination for both locals and tourists," said developers.

The Devary Durrill Foundation's strives to foster community pride and enhance the aesthetic and cultural value of Corpus Christi. The S.E.A. Walk project supports its mission by providing a beautiful, accessible space that encourages community engagement and environmental appreciation.

"We are thrilled to unveil the renderings for the S.E.A. Walk, a project that represents our dedication to enhancing the quality of life in Corpus Christi. This initiative will not only provide stunning views and recreational opportunities but also foster a stronger sense of community and pride in our beautiful city," said Bill Durrill.