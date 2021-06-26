DETAILS: Aransas Pass water distribution

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department wants residents to know that that city's water distribution will continue after 4 p.m. so residents can have safe potable water to use while the city water is being tested after a 'no-use order' was issued on Friday.

While police will be monitoring the distribution site all weekend, the city will not be providing any man-power to distribute the water, so residents will need to bring their own "muscle".

Here are some tips provided by the police department to make sure everyone who is in need receives safe water for themselves and their pets.

Limit three cases per vehicle. Police say you must leave, deliver the cases you've received, and then return if you require more. However, those who are observed returning over and over again will be turned away. They ask that you do not take advantage of this event because it will only deprive others in need.

You must provide proof of residency or personal impact from the Aransas Pass Water Crisis. If you are not affected by this crisis and still try to obtain water, you are committing theft during a disaster and if caught, you will be arrested.

Lend a helping hand and look out for your neighbors and those who might not be able to obtain water for themselves.