ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass in Coordination with TCEQ has issued a no-use order for all potable city water.

This means no cooking, bathing, brushing teeth, drinking or useof the city's water for pets.

City officials say you can wash clothes and flush toilets only. T

This no-use order is due to a possible contamination.

As more information becomes available it will be posted on the City Website and Facebook pages