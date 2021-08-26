Del Mar teacher Flores-Munoz earns school's teaching award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Del Mar College professor has received this year's Dr. Aileen Creighton Award for Teaching Excellence.

Benita Flores-Munoz, who's a professor of child development, received the award.

Flores-Munoz, whose been teaching for 17 years, says this is the highest honor a faculty member can get.

She says her students' success is also a part of her success.

"My purpose is to always be an advocate for children and to improve the lives of children and I do it by preparing teachers of young children,” Flores-Munoz said.

One former student, who now owns a local child development center, tells us the biggest thing she learned from Flores-Munoz is how to engage students.

