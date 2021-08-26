Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Del Mar teacher Flores-Munoz earns school's teaching award

items.[0].videoTitle
A Del Mar college professor has received this year's Dr. Aileen Creighton Award for Teaching Excellence.
Benita Flores-Munoz earns Del Mar College teaching honor
Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:31:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Del Mar College professor has received this year's Dr. Aileen Creighton Award for Teaching Excellence.

Benita Flores-Munoz, who's a professor of child development, received the award.

Flores-Munoz, whose been teaching for 17 years, says this is the highest honor a faculty member can get.

She says her students' success is also a part of her success.

"My purpose is to always be an advocate for children and to improve the lives of children and I do it by preparing teachers of young children,” Flores-Munoz said.

One former student, who now owns a local child development center, tells us the biggest thing she learned from Flores-Munoz is how to engage students.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education