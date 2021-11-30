Del Mar receives $500K TRUE grant to fast-track skilled workers into workforce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is receiving a $500,000 TRUE grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to help provide short-term workforce training and credentials to secure the Texas economy.

The Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grant is from a shared $26 million for 46 Texas public community, technical and junior colleges. The funds come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which originates from the federal CARES Act.

Del Mar says they will use these funds to “purchase equipment and provide retro-fitted training on the College’s Windward Campus and to residents in Aransas County and surrounding communities when renovations are completed on the new Aransas County Workforce Development Center.”

“The TRUE Grant allows Del Mar College to provide career training through innovative short-term educational programming that individuals can complete within three to six months or less, lead to a state or national industry certification and a DMC Workforce Skills Award as well as allow all completed coursework to ‘stack’ or convert toward other related Del Mar certificates and associates degree programs.” said Dr. Leonard Rivera in a press release, Dean of Continuing Education & Off-Campus Programs.

The programs selected for short-term training in Corpus Christi and Aransas County include:

Healthcare:

Certified Nurse Aid

Electrocardiography

Medical Billing and Coding

Medical Secretary

Patient Care Technician and Phlebotomy

Professional Skills:

Accounting Clerk (Bookkeeper)

Geographic Information Systems

Legal Secretary

Management Development (Supervision)

Supply Chain Management

Trade Industry:

Automotive

Building Maintenance

Carpentry (Basic)

Electrical Wiring

HVAC

Millwright

Plumbing (Basic)

Welding

These short-term programs range from four to 16 weeks to complete, and DMC says students can go into certain study fields without prior knowledge or skills development.

The TRUE Grant runs through Sept. 30, 2022.