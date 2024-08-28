Del Mar offering no cost dental services this fall

Has your wallet been hit a little hard lately and you've had to put off getting your teeth cleaned for too long? Maybe you just don't like to see the dentist at all but it's time to go!

Del Mar College Dental Hygiene Program is here to help and is offering no cost clinical services this fall semester.

The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers a variety of services including medical history reviews, blood pressure screenings, intra-oral examinations, dental preliminary assessments, periodontal assessments, dental hygiene education, oral cancer screenings, radiographs (x-rays), fluoride treatments (as needed), selective polishing, conservative periodontal therapy, dental hygiene therapy and dental sealants.

“The Dental Hygiene Clinic benefits Coastal Bend residents who need services the College provides while also giving our students the hands-on training required to enter the field,” said Eva Sepulveda, Director of the DMC Dental Programs. “As a community service that’s offered at no cost, our students are preparing for the workforce as dental hygiene professionals and providing services that meet certain dental needs among patients who make use of the clinic.”

Services begin Sept. 9 and run through December, but now is the time to sign up due to an extended commitment from patients receiving student-provided services.

The clinic gives Dental Hygiene students the hands-on experience and required hours needed to complete the program. Students performing procedures are under the supervision of program faculty, and patients’ care usually requires more than one visit.

Patient selection is based on the educational and clinical requirements of Dental Hygiene students. DMC faculty will determine acceptance of patients after a “qualifying appointment” is conducted.

For full details about patient selection, appointments and other pertinent information, visit the clinic web page at www.delmar.edu/offices/dental-clinic/index.html

To schedule a “qualifying appointment,” call 361-698-2854 or email dentalclinic@delmar.edu.