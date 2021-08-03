Del Mar offering free vaccines to students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is partnering with the Nueces County Health Department to offer free vaccines to current and incoming students starting August 14 at the DMC East Campus.

The clinics will offer the following vaccines: Meningitis, TDaP, Hepatitis A&B, HPV, and COVID-19 (August 21 only).

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to attend school, it is highly encouraged. Meningitis vaccines are required for all new students age 21 or younger as mandated by Texas Senate Bill 62.

The schedule of clinics provided by Del Mar College is listed below:

Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (COVID-19 vaccine available this date only)

Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you do plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 21, you cannot receive any other vaccines that day. The waiting period to receive another vaccine after the COVID-19 shot is two weeks or 14 days.

