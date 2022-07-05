CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sixth through eighth graders can learn high-tech coding during a Del Mar College summer camp from July 18 through July 22.

According to organizers, registration for the free #Code_IT Camp is underway, and learning opportunities are available to 20 campers.

The coding camp is made possible through a $14,000 Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) grant awarded to Del Mar College.

"We live in a world driven by high-tech. Fields such as computer science can keep the Texas economy competitive on the global stage," said organizers.

"What better way to encourage young minds to consider studies and a career in that field than to offer a one-week coding camp to show them the possibilities that await. And, it's free," added organizers.

Now in its fourth year, the camp will run Monday through Friday, July 18-22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Emergency Training Building (FEMA Dome) on the College's Windward Campus located at 4101 Old Brownsville Rd.

"The high-tech coding camp includes lunch each day, and campers will also receive a T-shirt and a programmable mBot Nero robot that they can take home when the camp ends," said camp organizers.

Campers will spend the week learning about technology and performing hands-on activities.

Organizers say the camp is designed to build participants' problem-solving and analytical skills while building their interest in computer science.

During the one-week camp, participants will get eight hours of classroom instruction and perform 22 hours of hands-on activities with four types of robots.

This camp is developed to be a team-building experience. It offers several levels of coding curriculum focused on spatial reasoning and computer programming, logic-based programming, and text-based coding for drones.

"The camp also exposes campers to design logic, computational thinking, and language scripting for robots," said organizers.

Campers work in their same group throughout the week toward the final project on the last day, the Ultimate Team Challenge.

For more information, contact Camp Coordinator Dara Betz, a Director with the DMC Workforce Programs and Corporate Services Division, at 361-698-1093 or dbetz@delmar.edu.