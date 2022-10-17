Del Mar College scares up a good time this Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a two-year absence, the Viking Halloween Carnival will be held at the Del Mar College Windward Campus on Old Brownsville Road on Friday, Oct. 28th from 5-10 p.m.

The family-friendly event will have prizes for best child and adult costumes, food, games and more.

19 of Del Mar Registered Student Organizations (RSOs or student clubs), four Collegiate High School clubs and the DMC Dual Credit Program are lined up to participate in the event that works as a fundraiser for the groups.

Concessions stand snacks like Frito Pies, nachos, popcorn, corn cups, chips, cotton candy, candy bars and drinks can be expected.

Games like corn hole and bean bag tossing as well as dinosaur digs and face painting will be some of the fun you can expect at the event.

