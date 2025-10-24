CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College celebrates community with annual Turkey Bowl tradition.

Del Mar College brought back its beloved annual Turkey Bowl today, combining flag football fun with community celebration at the Heritage Campus.

Staff and faculty took to the field for friendly competition as part of the college's birthday tailgate party. The event featured food, games and activities designed to raise funds for student scholarships.

"Del Mar College is a great place to come, to be a part of this community. To study. We have programs. There's something for everybody. We are growing. We have our new freedom to dream program. We have a culture of caring," Hernandez said.

Organizers emphasized that the Turkey Bowl represents more than just friendly competition. The annual tradition serves as a way to celebrate connection, teamwork and the Del Mar College family.

The Heritage Campus event brought together the college community while supporting student success through scholarship fundraising efforts.

