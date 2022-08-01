Del Mar College brings back free back-to-school haircuts after two-year hiatus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Going back to school is usually a big deal for most kindergarten through high school students.

And who wouldn't want to start the new school year with a fresh new look?

On Monday, Del Mar College brought back its free back to school haircuts.

The event had been put on hold the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, the cosmetology program offers this service to families in need.

Not only does it help cosmetology students with hands-on learning. It also gives local children a boost in confidence for the new school year.

Instructors and coordinators of the program told KRIS 6 News they're happy to bring this event back.

"I know as a single mom, I always needed things like this to help out with the new school year," said program coordinator Lissa Gonzalez. "So, I'm happy to do it. We're happy to do it."

Free haircuts are being offered now until Thursday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Just stop by the Flato Technology Building at Del Mar's Windward Campus at 4101 Old Brownsville Rd.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact Lissa Gonzalez at 698-1782 or email lgonzale43@delmar.edu.