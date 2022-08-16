Debris causes backup, flooding of Airline Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the mass amount of rain Sunday, it’s no surprise we saw flooding. What might have come as a surprise was to see the newly constructed part of Airline Road flooded.

Water rose to the bumper of some cars while driving Airline Road from SPID to McArdle Road.

Alexis Moser was out driving for DoorDash during the storms, trying to be cautious with her car low to the ground.

“My DoorDash app wanted me to take Airline and McArdle. So, I started going that way and then I saw the water on McArdle. I was like, oh nope don’t want to risk it," she said.

So, what caused water to rise above the bumper of some cars on Sunday?

“What we experienced was a maintenance issue," said Gabriel Hinojosa, interim director of Public Works for Corpus Christi.

Hinojosa described the issue as an isolated incident that occurred because of the lines being clogged by debris. It created a vacuum affect.

“They lifted some man holes," said Hinojosa. "Created more of a suction into the line and kind of cleared that debris out. So, as soon as we did that, the line cleared itself out and was able to drain properly.”

Hinojosa assures the system was built properly during the $3 million project.

It brings up the reminder to be conscientious of our trash.

“Residences, commercial, developments be mindful of the trash that’s coming off your property, out of vehicles," Hinojosa said. "All that makes it’s way into the storm inlets, which makes their way into the lines.”

Hinojosa said although this isn’t expected again, crews will monitor the area during the next rainfall events.

Construction on Airline Road began in January 2021 and was completed in late October, early November the same year.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.