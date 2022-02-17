Death row's inmate family fighting for her life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a Cameron County woman scheduled to be executed in April was in Corpus Christi on Thursday morning trying to stop her execution.

Melissa Lucio's family and supporters are traveling around Texas, asking people to sign a petition to halt her execution.

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death for the February 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

Lucio claims her daughter died after falling down a flight of stairs, but according to evidence presented during her trial, the little girl showed signs of abuse, including a broken arm that happened several weeks before her death.

An emergency-room doctor who examined the 2-year-old also cited bite marks, scattered bruising and injuries to her kidneys, lungs and spinal cord.

Lucio's case is the focus of a documentary film that raises questions about that medical evidence.

"There's just so many things that were left unsaid, so many things that could have been used to help her," Melissa Lucio's sister Sonya Valencia said. "So we're asking to help us save a free, uh, an innocent woman from death row, from death."

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27.