Deadly cocaine warning for the Mathis area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a Facebook post by the Mathis Police Department, they are urging people in possession of cocaine to dispose of it.

The department says that it has received reports from other area agencies that there is cocaine being sold in the Mathis area that has caused several deadly drug overdoses.

While all schedule 1 narcotics are illegal and dangerous, it appears that this particular batch is causing deaths.

Authorities are attempting to locate the source and are asking the public for their help.

People are urged to call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113 if they have any information on this deadly drug.

