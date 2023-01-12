Body found in trailer near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, a concerned citizen called Thursday at about 11:45 a.m., about a trailer parked three miles south of Bob Hall Pier.

The citizen was concerned because they had seen the trailer parked there for some time without any movement.

The Nueces County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the call and Kleberg County sheriffs assisted with the investigation.

A dead man's body was found inside the trailer.

Kleberg County Chief Deputy Jaime Garza doesn't know the cause of death. The medical examiner will have to make that determination.

This is a developing story check back with KRIS News for updates.


