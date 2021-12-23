Dead man found at H-E-B Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department reports that the body of a dead man was found at a local park Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Shely Street around 10:41 a.m. for a "suspicious call."

Officers found the man's body after a search of the nearby H-E-B Park.

Police say they don't suspect foul play at this time, but Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Pace says an autopsy could change that.

Those with information that could help investigators should call CrimeStoppers at (361) 888-TIPS.