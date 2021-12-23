Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dead man found at H-E-B Park

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department patch (Courtesy Corpus Christi Police Department Facebook page)
CCPD
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 15:45:44-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department reports that the body of a dead man was found at a local park Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Shely Street around 10:41 a.m. for a "suspicious call."

Officers found the man's body after a search of the nearby H-E-B Park.

Police say they don't suspect foul play at this time, but Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Pace says an autopsy could change that.

Those with information that could help investigators should call CrimeStoppers at (361) 888-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here