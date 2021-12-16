De La Cerda named Veterans Claim Services Officer of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Someone KRIS 6 News works closely with on our Veterans in Focus reports received a special honor on Wednesday.

J.J. De La Cerda was honored at Nueces County Commissioner's Court as Veterans Claim Services Officer of the Year.

De La Cerda is the Veterans Service Officer of Nueces County. He was chosen out of more than 250 service officers across the state for this award.

"Personally, I think it's a great accomplishment for Nueces County," said De La Cerda. "I simply started two years ago as a VSO here in Nueces County, so I'm very proud of that. And I'm thankful for my staff, which really, they make it all happen. So, I really appreciate it."

During his speech at commissioner's court, De La Cerda said he hopes to expand services for the county and make it even better for area veterans.

