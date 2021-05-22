DCH hosts vaccine clinic for children and their parents on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital held a Pfizer vaccination event on Saturday for children 12 to 15.

Health officials encourage everyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one. Movies were shown for children to keep them entertained while they waited 15 to 30 minutes after getting vaccinated.

"I think parents are really anxious to have a great summer, so they want to get their kids vaccinated to go on vacations with their families, so it's been very very positive today,: said Julie Pina, chief nursing officer at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

A team of childlife specialists were on hand to help any child who needed. Parents who were not vaccinated were also eligible to get their vaccine.