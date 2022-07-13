Data breach at CHRISTUS Spohn detected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A data breach of the CHRISTUS Spohn system was detected May 4, that may have exposed sensitive patient contact information.

According to a news release sent out on Wednesday, no patient care, clinical or system-wide operations were affected.

Any impacted patients are being notified. Accessed information would include Social Security numbers, date of birth, home address, billing and insurance information. Medical data may have also been involved.

Patients with questions are encouraged to call CHRISTUS at (855) 503-2683, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.