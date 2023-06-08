Daily encounters along U.S.-Mexico border remain low

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — According to the Department of Homeland Security, the number of daily encounters along the U-S Mexico border has remained low after Title 42 was lifted.

Eduardo Canales, Director of the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias, said there is a decline.

Canales said in May, the organization received a total of 176 new calls. He says roughly 60% are for missing people, and 40% calling about the detention process or are being held.

The Department of Homeland Security said the increase in numbers is due to "a result of planning and execution" and that "unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest border have decreased by more than 70% since May 11.”

Officials said before Title 42 was lifted, there were around 10,000 daily encounters.

Canales said the number of calls has slowed down because migrants lack information.

"We are kind of helping all of the people wade through all of the information whether someone is being detained or not. Or whether they were picked up by Border Patrol,” Canales said.

Canales told us with summer approaching, they are still setting up water and helping in any way they can.

He also said they have a meeting next week with Border Patrol to get more information and understand their process.

