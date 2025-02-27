D.O.G.E. terminates lease for local U.S. Attorney's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Department of Government Efficiency has terminated the lease to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Corpus Christi.

The 17,069-square-foot office is in the One Shoreline Building on the 800 block of Shoreline Boulevard and it's lease was costing the federal government $409,689 a year.

According to the D.O.G.E. website, the termination of this lease will save the federal government $307,267 a year.

There's no word on where the employees from the Corpus Christi office will be working from.

The Corpus Christi-based office was one of five U.S. Attorney's Offices that were shut down. The others are in Lufkin, Texas, Sioux City, Iowa, Toledo, Ohio and Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The U.S. Attorney's Office handles federal criminal cases. The Corpus Christi-based office is part of the Southern District of Texas. According to the U.S.A.O.'s website, the office has more than 200 attorneys serving more than nine million people in 43 counties from Houston to the Mexican border.

KRIS 6 contacted Congressman Michael Cloud's office and the U.S. Attorney's Office out of Houston Thursday afternoon for more information. We are waiting for his response.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

