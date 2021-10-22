Customers pack Mathis BBQ joint after making top 50 list

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, Butter’s BBQ opened their doors for the first time since being named on Texas Monthly’s 2021 Top 50 BBQ Joints.

“It still hasn’t really quite set in yet even though it’s been about 4 or 5 days now,” pit master, Andrew ‘Butter’ Soto, said. “This is the first day we’re open.”

It wasn’t even time to open and people were already knocking on the door.

Soto opened the place on the corner of Highway 359 and East San Patricio Ave. in 2017. He said growing up, barbecuing in the backyard was a family tradition.

“I love butter and I knew he was going to make it and we love barbecue sauce,” his mom, Frances Guzman said.

He said he became inspired after visiting the popular Franklin’s BBQ in Austin. So, when he came back home, Soto worked on bringing a Central Texas style barbecue to the Coastal Bend.

“The post oak and the crafters style which is bringing quality meats,” Soto said.

Butters was first spotted by Texas Monthly in 2019, but did not make the top 50 that year.

“'What if we work hard the next three or four years, maybe we can make that next one and the next top 50, you never know' and that’s exactly what we did,” Soto said.

“We appreciate all of the support for the last four years,” Soto said.

Soto’s most popular items on the menu are the ribs, brisket and jalapeno sausage, but he said don’t underestimate his turkey or sides.

Butter’s is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s and Sundays from 9:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

For more information you can call 361-255-6108 or visit their Facebook.

