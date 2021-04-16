Crunch Fitness offering Educator of the Year award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local teacher will never have to pay for a gym membership again, and your votes will decide who gets it.

It's all thanks to the Crunch Fitness Educator of the Year.

Crunch Fitness is now taking your nominations here.

According to the gym, all nominees will receive a free 30-day VIP pass.

The winners get a Crunch membership for life.

"Our purpose is to enrich the lives of others through the power of well-being," Crunch Fitness GM Joey Elissetche said. "And this is the perfect way to get well and also for teachers to have an outlet."

The winners will be announced on June 1.

Crunch Fitness is located on Staples and Berry streets.

