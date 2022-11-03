Watch Now
Crews respond to localized fire at Valero East Plant, no community action is needed

KRIS 6 News
Fire crews were busy this morning working a localized fire that occurred at the Valero East Plant. Officials said there is no threat to the community at this time.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 08:51:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to Valero Refinery for a localized fire around 5:55 a.m. this morning.

According to citizens who live in the area, a loud noise that sounded like an explosion could be heard for miles.

The City of Corpus Christi sent out a Reverse Alert just after 7:00 a.m. confirming a localized fire at the Valero East Plant.

"At this time, there are no off-site impacts and no community action is necessary. More information will be released as available," stated the Reverse Alert.

There were no injuries reported in Thursday morning's fire.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

