Crews respond to localized fire at Valero East Plant, no community action is needed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to Valero Refinery for a localized fire around 5:55 a.m. this morning.

According to citizens who live in the area, a loud noise that sounded like an explosion could be heard for miles.

The City of Corpus Christi sent out a Reverse Alert just after 7:00 a.m. confirming a localized fire at the Valero East Plant.

"At this time, there are no off-site impacts and no community action is necessary. More information will be released as available," stated the Reverse Alert.

There were no injuries reported in Thursday morning's fire.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.