Creekside Elementary names its mascot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD has reached a milestone in its Creekside Elementary School opening with the announcement of its official mascot.

Third and fourth graders at Kolda Elementary were asked to vote on what they wanted the new mascot to be. Would it be the Sharks or the Pelicans?

After careful consideration the ballots were cast from October 2 through 5th and the choice was made for the Sharks, with the school colors to be blue and turquoise.

The new school is scheduled to open for the 2024-25 school year.

Work began on the schoolback in July of 2022 on the $37 million school that will fit 1,000 students.

On November 16, the district will break ground on a new middle school adjacent to Creekside Elementary.

