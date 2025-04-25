Watch Now
Crawfish for a Cause returns to Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crawfish for a Cause returns once again for Buc Days 2025. Every year, the Buccaneer Commission hosts a crawfish cook-off to give back to local non-profits. This year, the event benefits the Wesley Community Center and Junior League of Corpus Christi.

Attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish, live music, activities, and more. Cook-off teams will make more than 15,000 pounds of crawfish for those who attend and compete for prizes.

Crawfish for a Cause kicks off at noon on Saturday, May 3 at the American Bank Center. To learn more about the event and where to buy tickets, click here.

