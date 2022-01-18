Coyote rescued from ship channel in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Talk about having a bad morning. On Tuesday morning, a coyote was found in distress after falling into the ship channel in Port Aransas.

The City of Port Aransas Animal Shelter received a call from the Animal Rehabilitation Keep (A.R.K.), and animal control was able to spring into action.

The shelter said in a Facebook post that they were able to scare the coyote off the rocks back into the water, and then they followed him down the wall until they could get a rope on him and pull him out.

Shout-out to animal control, the A.R.K, and everyone else who assisted in the rescue!