'Cowboys for a Cause' takes place aboard U.S.S. Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A day after spending their time revitalizing Parkview Park in Corpus Christi, two dozen cowboys took to the ground for a special showcase aboard the U.S.S. Lexington.

The 2021 PBR Air Force Reserve 'Cowboys for a Cause' was held on the flight deck of the Lexington for the second straight year.

This year, the event raised money for the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

Additionally, each of the 24 riders agreed to give up all their prize money to donate to the family of another rider who recently lost their life.