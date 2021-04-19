Cow visits Menger Elementary School students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Menger Elementary School got an up-close look at a cow this morning.

First and fourth graders learned how milk is produced straight from the source. Mobile dairy farmers from the Southwest Dairy Museum in Sulphur Springs, Texas brought a cow and presented to the students.

Menger Elementary Physical Education Teacher Gail Alaniz said everyone is eager to get back to some normalcy.

"The kids were excited," Alaniz said. "This was probably the first presenter on campus here on Menger this year."

So the cow was not strained, she only gave two presentations to the kids. The mobile dairy farmers visit Menger Elementary School every year.

