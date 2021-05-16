COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Nueces County this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All three vaccines are available in Nueces County this week, from May `15 through May 22.

Health officials at the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District also encourage parents to get children ages 12 and older vaccinated after Pfizer's recent authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are several opportunities for individuals to receive their single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or their first or second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

According to the city of Corpus Christi, you can pre-register for an appointment by calling (361) 561-1101. You can also register online here and click the "Vaccine Registration" link.

The Pfizer vaccine is now available for those 12 years of age and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for those 18 years of age and older.

Walk-ins at the clinics are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vaccine brands should not be mixed, so if you get one dose of any brand, get your second dose with that same brand.

For more Nueces County information on the coronavirus, you can click these two links.