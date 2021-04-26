Cove Harbor back open for business with new features

ROCKPORT, Texas — In 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused millions of dollars worth of damage, especially in Rockport area.

One business owner was able to rebuild his business after the big storm broke everything to pieces.

In the Rockport area, Cove Harbor Marina and Drystack were hit hard by Harvey. But now, the business has reopened with new amenities.

Pictures of the Cove Harbor dry stack show devastating images of how metal was stripped to pieces, the facility's roof was missing and boats tuned upside-down.

“I can’t even express in words what it was like to walk up and see this,” owner Haythem Dallett said.

Dallett says the storm caused nearly $9 million in damage.