County commissioners accept city's public health split delay

THE CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI IS SLOWING DOWN ON ITS PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL FROM THE CORPUS CHRISTI-NUECES COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT.

The trigger date for that split originally was set for Jan. 18.

But the city council voted to extend that to Feb. 17.

This delay will allow more time for negotiations between the city and county.

County commissioners on Wednesday voted to accept that date, but still want to see changes on how the split will happen.