Country artist Kyle Park headlines free concert following Portland Tinsel Trot 5K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Portland is inviting the public to Come On and get a little risky On Dec. 16 as they host a free concert for residents and visitors featuring Texas Country Music Kyle Park.

The city made the announcement on Tuesday and said the concert is part of the new Tinsel Trot 5K walk/run and Concert event the city put together for their 4th annual Christmas on the Coast celebration.

“The City of Portland is excited to expand the Christmas on the Coast events and activities for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said in the release.

The Tinsel Trot 5K walk/run also includes a children’s Merry Mile race, which all begins at 6:30 p.m..

Then Kyle Park will Turn That Crown Upside Down on stage for the concert at 7:30 p.m. after the walk/run has concluded. It will take place in the parking lot between the Portland Community Center, Aquatic Center and Joe Burke Pavilion at 2000 Billy G Webb Dr. in Portland.

Those looking to sign up for the event can do so here.

Leavin' Stephenville for Portland this holiday season? Check out their whole list of holiday events going on through the remainder of 2022 at this link.

