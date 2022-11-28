Christmas on the Coast festivities kick off Nov. 28 in the city of Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A month-long celebration of the holidays begins on November 28 in Portland.

The City of Portland's 4th annual 'Christmas on the Coast' includes multiple family-friendly events and attractions this year.

A real, outdoor ice-skating rink, Portland's Pooch-A-Palooza: Pet Pictures with Santa, Breakfast With Santa, a Tree Lighting Ceremony, the Jingle Bell Rock Concert Series, the 20th annual Parade of Lights, a Holiday market, a Tinsel Trot 5K Merry mile race, a Premiere Wrestling Show featuring the Grinch, and many other free activities will be included in the 'Christmas on the Coast' event series.

You can visit the Christmas Tree Forest at the Community Center on Billy G Webb Drive beginning on Nov. 28 during regular hours of operation.

Portland's skating rink opens up on Saturday, Dec. 3, right after the Tree Light Ceremony finishes and will be open until Jan. 1, 2023.

Hours of Operation for the ice skating rink are December 3 through December 20, open Thursday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Then, from December 21 through January 1; it will open daily (Sunday through Saturday) from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The cost of skating is $10 per person each day and includes skate rental and unlimited skating per day.

Here is a list of upcoming events for the city of Portland's Christmas on the Coast:

Christmas Tree Forest

November 28 - December 5

Visit the Portland Community Center (2000 Billy G Webb Dr) during regular hours of operation to vote for your favorite tree



Christmas Toy Drive

November 28 - December 14

Let's fill a truck bed full of new, unwrapped toys! Donation bins will be set out in the Portland Community Center, Kid Klub sites, Senior Center, Aquatics Center & ice-skating rink. Toys will also be accepted at the special events, like Breakfast with Santa and Christmas in Portland.



GLOW Portland Competition & Trail of Lights

Entries accepted November 28 - December 12



Saturday, December 3

Holiday Farmers Market + Pooch-a-Palooza: Pet Pictures with Santa

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 810 Houston St (by Greens & Things and Portland Marine) POOCH-A-PALOOZA is 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa

2 sessions available - 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. at the Portland Community Center Cost - $15 per child & $5 per adult

Includes breakfast, picture with Santa, & a craft project

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Begins at 6:00 p.m. in the City Complex Courtyard

between City Hall & Community Center Ice-Skating Rink opens at Joe Burke Pavilion after the tree lighting! Visit the Rink the next tab (right)



Sunday, December 4

Jingle Bell Rock Concert Series event

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink (2002 Billy G Webb Dr) More details coming soon!



Monday, December 5

Parade of Lights

Begins at 6:00 p.m.





Thursday, December 8

First Baptist Academy Choir Caroling at the Rink

Begins at 6:30 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink



Saturday, December 10

Christmas in Portland

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Portland Community Center Cost - a new, unwrapped toy donation so we can fill a truck bed full!



Sunday, December 11

Jingle Bell Rock Concert Series event

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink More details coming soon!



Tuesday, December 13

Santa at the Library

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Bell Whittington Public Library - 2400 Memorial Pkwy



Friday, December 16

Illuminated Tinsel Trot 5K & Concert featuring Kyle Park!

The night run beings at 6:00 p.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink - sign up for the 5k walk/run here: athleteguild.com/event/portland-tx/2022-tinsel-trot After the run, the Portland community and visitors will enjoy a live Kyle Park concert in the parking lot for FREE



Saturday, December 17

Premiere Wrestling Show at the Rink

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink



Sunday, December 18

Jingle Bell Rock Concert Series event

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink More details coming soon!



Wednesday, December 21

Candy Crane Drop & Inflatable Frenzy at the Rink

Begins at 6:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink More details coming soon!



Thursday, December 22

Christmas Extreme at the Rink

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy extreme fun with a rock-climbing wall, inflatables & more! Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink



Friday, December 23

Christmas Movie & Popcorn at the Rink

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink More details coming soon!



Thursday, December 29

Smashing Axes at the Rink

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink



Saturday, December 30

Neon New Years at the Rink

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Aquatic Center parking lot by the Rink



For more information on 'Christmas on the Coast,' visit their website here.