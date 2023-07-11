Councilman Barrera announces bid to run for State Representative seat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One very prominent person has announced his plans to run for State Representative Abel Hererro's District 34 seat.

City Councilman Roland Barrera confirmed with KRIS 6 News that he plans to seek that seat.

Barrera was elected to the City Council District 3 seat back in 2018. He also runs an insurance agency in Corpus Christi.

Abel Hererro announced recently that he would not seek re-election to his District 34 seat. That seat includes Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Petronila, Agus Dule, Driscoll, and parts of Corpus Christi and Sandia.

