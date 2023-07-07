District 34 Texas State Rep. Abel Herrero announces he will not seek re-election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime House District 34 Texas State Rep. Abel Herrero announced he will not seek re-election in his position, according to a release on Friday.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as State Representative for Texas House District 34," Herrero said in a statement. "I have worked hard to bring people together for common goals and purposes to create better opportunities for all Texans. I hope I have been able to help make our communities and state a better place."

Herrero said in the interim, he will be "ready, willing, and able to keep fighting for issues important to the Coastal Bend."

Herrero served in his position from 2005-11 and then from 2013 until the end of his now ninth term in office.

"I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support and counsel, and the many sacrifices they have endured as we traveled this path together," the statement said. "I am grateful to the constituents for entrusting me with the honor of serving as State Representative. Many thanks also to all dedicated staff over the years for their commitment to the constituents of House District 34 and the people of Texas."

