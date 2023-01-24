Watch Now
Council hears 30 year plan for American Bank Center area

Council hears 30-year plan for American Bank Center area
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 24, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of the American Bank Center was a big topic of conversation at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Hunden Strategic Partners conducted a feasibility study on turning that area into a multi-use entertainment district over the next 30 years. The plan features multiple hotels, including one connected directly to the convention center, as well as restaurants and bars. The plan also calls for a major renovation of the convention center, as it would create more meeting spaces and a bigger ballroom on the second floor.

The price tag for the project is in the $600 million range.

While this was just a presentation, the next steps for the council include discussing priorities for the project and funding sources.

