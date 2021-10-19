Cosmetology students showcase skills in Marvel vs DC Halloween Runway competition

PORTLAND, Texas — Students at the Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics in Portland got to showcase their wide array of talents at the school’s annual Halloween Runway competition on Tuesday.

The theme for this year was Marvel vs DC, and each team was challenged with creating their own interpretation of a character that was picked at random.

“I’m excited as the owner to watch the school grow and have these competitions, and I get to see how creative the students are. Out there in this market, there’s a lot of competition, so this just helps them learn and have that confidence within themselves,” said school Owner-Director Bobbi Waggoner.

The students were divided into 16 groups, with four students in each group from a different program; one from Cosmetology, one from Esthetics, one from the Manicurist program and one student assigned as the model. The competition allowed each of the students to practice and showcase their hair, makeup and nails experience all while working as a team.

“[The competition] helps to test their skills and test their timing,” said Esthetics Instructor Mariella Perez. “At the beginning they’re nervous and unsure of what they’re doing, but I feel like during the competition when they’re creating, everything is coming together, and at the very end they look at it and are like ‘I did that’, and so I feel like whenever they are done they are going to be really proud of themselves,” said Perez.

The students were given around six hours to complete their looks.

While the event is technically a competition, some of the students saw it more as a fun way for women to work together and do what they love.

“I just want to see everyone have a good time, because we come to school and it’s always school, school, school, and study and work, and it’s fun because you’re passionate about it, but to do something that’s all day fun, I mean it’s not even a competition it’s just fun,” said student Brittany Watson.

After the looks are complete, an industry professional will judged each group, awarding first, second, and third place winners.