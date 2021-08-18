Watch
Correctional officer indicted on charges of attempting to bring meth to prisoner

Incident occurred at Three Rivers FCI
A 38-year-old Beeville correctional officer has been indicted on charges of attempting to bring meth to inmate she was having sexual relations with.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 18, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old Beeville woman has been indicted on charges of attempting to bring meth to an inmate with whom she also had a sexual relationship, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery said.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Aug. 11 against Jolienne Salinas.

Law enforcement officials took Salinas into custody on Tuesday. She is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Salinas is a correctional officer at FCI Three Rivers, a medium-security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

The indictment alleges that in early May 2020, Salinas provided or attempted to provide meth to an inmate. Additionally, she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the inmate from approximately September 2019 to May 2020.

If convicted, Salinas faces up to 20 years in prison for providing narcotics for an inmate, while the sexual relations charge carries a possible 15-year term of imprisonment. She also faces a $250,000 possible fine on each count of conviction.

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. De Pena is prosecuting the case.

