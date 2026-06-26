Corpus Christi's Venezuelan community comes together to send aid after deadly earthquakes back home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deadly natural disaster is now turning into a major humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. The number of dead and injured from the twin earthquakes is now in the thousands.

Nearly 1,000 people are confirmed dead, but a staggering 51,000 people are still missing. Many are feared trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Compounding the tragedy, there are not enough government rescuers, so citizens are taking it upon themselves to dig through the rubble and search for their loved ones and other victims.

There is also a need for clothing, cleaning materials, hygiene products and medicines.

Oscar Rojas, who operates Corpus Christi Liberty Express, an international courier and shipping business in Corpus Christi, has started a donation drive to collect aid for the victims of the twin earthquakes.

"We're taking all kind of donation. No money, just material stuff like medical supplies, equipment and anything that we can send back home in small boxes and bring all that in here in our place."

If you would like to donate, you can drop items off at Liberty Express any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at 4802 Everhart Road, across the street from the post office at Everhart and Lamont.

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