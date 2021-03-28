Corpus Christi's NAACP chapter swears in new leadership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New leadership has taken over Corpus Christi's NAACP chapter. The new president for the organization was sworn in on Saturday at the Children's Museum of Science and History.

Jermey Coleman, Corpus Christi NAACP's new president, says there is much work to do and he is ready for the challange.

"The main priority is to communicate what the NAACP stands for and the change it can make," said Coleman.

He says he also wants to make sure our youth and college community is involved by activating a youth chapter.

The NAACP organization helps protect and advocate for people of color nationwide. To find out more about the organization, click HERE.