Corpus Christi WWII vet honored by Blue Angels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After several members of the U.S. Military were awarded Buc Day-related honors, Blue Angels Flight Leader and Commanding Officer Brian C. Kesselring called up Navy veteran and Coastal Bend local Bob Batterson.

He received thunderous applause and was given a still photograph of the Angels in formation. Below, it was signed by several members.

"It’s just unbelievable to have an opportunity like this," Batterson said.

The 100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor shook hands and spoke with several members of the Blue Angels and was given a pin from the Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team.

But it was the conversations he had that he said meant the most.

"We had a very interesting conversation," Batterson said. "Encourage them to get involved with everybody else — and they are."

Batterson is a volunteer at the Lexington who believes strongly in participating in the community.

It was an honor to stand among them, he said, adding that he hopes others can take inspiration from the team's sense of unity and trust.

"They’ve had so many different experiences on active duty," Batterson said. "But there again, they all come together one objective — which they carry out beautifully every time we see them in the air. That’s how our great nation has got to work — we work together."