Corpus Christi woman's dream home becomes reality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman has a new home thanks to some hard work and help from Habitat for Humanity.

On Friday, Jennifer Rincon was welcomed into her new home on Lipan St., which was made possible through Habitat for Humanity's new home construction program. It helps families in need build their own affordable home. In order to be eligible, homeowners must complete 300 hours worth of labor work and complete several educational classes, including budgeting.

"It just took a lot of dedication and time," Rincon said. "I even took a vacation from my job to put in hours. I wanted to give up at one time and my dad told me "No, just keep going, keep going as far as you can. And I did."

Rincon said she's excited about the next chapter in her life and plans to start moving in this weekend.

