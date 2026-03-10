Corpus Christi woman who sued marine pilot over miscarriage now faces $1.1 billion countersuit

A Corpus Christi woman who sued a local Marine pilot, claiming he spiked her hot chocolate with abortion pills and killed their unborn child, is now facing a $1.1 billion counter suit.

The original lawsuit was filed Aug. 11, 2025, at the federal courthouse in downtown Corpus Christi and made national headlines. It named NAS-Corpus Christi Marine pilot Christopher Cooprider, accusing him of secretly dissolving abortion pills into his pregnant neighbor's hot cocoa, ending the life of their unborn child.

Cooprider is being represented by high-profile attorney Mikal Watts, who is taking on the case for free and seeking over $1 billion in damages. Watts held a press conference on September 5th, announcing the counter suit.

"And so we made a pact, I'm working for free. He's agreed to donate anything collected from this lawsuit to the Wounded Warriors Project so that nobody can argue this is about money," Watts said.

"Good morning, everyone. I have one thing to say today, and that is that I absolutely did not do any of the allegations that were filed against me in the suit," Cooprider said.

I reached out to the Corpus Christi Police Department after the lawsuit was filed in August, asking whether Cooprider was facing murder charges. The department replied, stating that after careful review, CCPD and the District Attorney's Office would not move forward with any charges because no elements of a crime could be established.

According to records, the plaintiff — identified in court documents as Davis — knew Cooprider would not face murder charges as early as May, after receiving an email from a detective stating no charges would be filed. The detective noted that after speaking with Davis' OB-GYN, investigators learned her pregnancy was high risk, and she most likely had a natural miscarriage. Davis and her attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, still filed their lawsuit two months later on August 11th.

I spoke with Mitchell two days after the lawsuit was filed and asked whether Cooprider would face jail time.

"I don't know, it is not my decision to make, it will be up to the District Attorney in Nueces County whether to bring any charges," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's response suggested he was unaware of the police department's decision — even though his client had already received a response from the police.

A public information request for the police report in this case revealed that Cooprider did purchase abortion pills online under his name, telling investigators they had discussed going through with the process. He told the detective he saw Davis take one of the pills at some point and pretended to take another, but said he could not verify what happened. He also told investigators that the two had an agreement: if he deleted all text messages referencing their affair — to prevent her soon-to-be ex-husband from finding out — she would take the pills.

Cooprider told the detective that on the night of the miscarriage, Davis asked him to come over, bring alcohol, and enter through the garage instead of the back door. Davis told the detective he put alcohol in her hot cocoa but that she did not think much of it.

The detective also spoke with a neighbor who gave Davis a ride to the hospital when she began bleeding. That neighbor described the car ride as awkward and said Davis asked her, "Do you think Chris won't be leaving now?" — a reference to Cooprider, who was set to leave to complete his Osprey training in North Carolina. The neighbor told investigators she believed Davis had an "unhealthy obsession" with Cooprider.

According to the police report, four days after the miscarriage, the detective asked Davis to meet with the police to collect evidence, but she refused.

In October, Davis filed a motion to dismiss the case. Cooprider's legal team responded, stating that Davis knew CCPD would not file charges yet still chose to file the lawsuit in August, damaging their client's reputation. They asked the court to move forward with the case in a jury trial in 2027.

One of the attorneys representing Cooprider told me the defense is strong and that they expect to win the case. I reached out to Davis' attorney regarding the details in the police report but did not hear back.

We will continue to follow this case and keep you updated.

