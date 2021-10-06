Corpus Christi woman reacts to US Marshals shooting and killing her neighbor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brianna Felix says gunfire isn't uncommon around the Whispering Wind apartment complex where she lives at Greenwood and West Point in Corpus Christi.

That's why she wasn't surprised to hear shooting around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“I was just sitting down on my couch, and we heard gunshots," Felix said. "And I just thought it was like a drive-by (shooting)."

It wasn't.

United States Marshals were serving an arrest warrant on a man in a parking lot for the complex when they shot and killed him.

That news did catch Felix by surprise.

“I was just shocked,” she said.

As is typical with officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers — part of the Texas Department of Public Safety — are investigating.

What, if anything, the suspect did to justify the Marshals taking deadly force has not been released.

“I don’t have any information on what took place that led to U.S. Marshals having to shoot the suspect," D.P.S. spokesperson Sgt. Nathan Brandley said. "I don’t know if (the suspect also fired shots). I haven’t gotten any of that information yet.”

Texas Rangers could release that information in the coming days or weeks as they continue to investigate.

Felix is eager to find out just what happened.

Not only did the shooting happen feet from her apartment, she says the man who died is her neighbor.

"He’s always nice," Felix said. "He wasn’t mean, not a dangerous man, nothing. He always kept to himself. He was just nice.”