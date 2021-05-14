Corpus Christi woman helping those in need with free haircuts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is helping people in need get free haircuts.

Marilena Garza is very familiar with helping out in the community. She recently started "The Free Store" at Artesian Park in downtown Corpus Christi every Sunday, where she helps those in need with items that were donated. Now she's taking it another step by offering free haircuts.

"Being friendly, being kind, talking to the person because them getting a haircut is the first steps in them reclaiming their lives," she said.

Garza is now looking for stylists, and people without hair cutting experience to act as assistants, on Sundays. All of the supplies for the haircuts have been donated, with the exception of shears so they do ask stylist to bring their own shears.

"I try to do The Free Store ever Sunday at Artesian Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.," Garza said. "They are gonna recognize someone they haven't seen in a long time when we lift that mirror up."

Not only does Marliena help the homeless, she has also helped people who lost their homes in fires and people struggling to make ends meet who are on social security.

To volunteer for at the haircut events or to donate gently used items to the store, Garza says to contact her via Facebook or email her at Maritgarza1991@gmail.com. There are several items in need right now including shoes, shorts, fishing shirts, swimwear, camping gear, tents, fishing poles, and pre-packaged food.